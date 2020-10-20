Zinus’ geometric Upholstered Queen Bed Frame plunges to $209 (Reg. $278)

Amazon is offering the Zinus Upholstered Queen Bed Frame for $209 shipped. That’s $69 off the typical rate there and is the best price we have tracked in months. This upholstered bed frame features a geometric headboard and gray coloring that is bound to help modernize your space. It’s built to support 700-pounds of weight and no box spring is needed. Durable wood slats are spaced roughly 2.5-inched apart and are said to “extend the life of your latex, memory foam or spring mattress.” Zinus backs this frame with a 5-year warranty. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

While you’re at it, why not use today’s savings to bag a pair of AmazonBasics Bed Pillows at $26? Each of these are able to be machine washed, helping bolster their overall lifespan. Measurements work out to 20- by 26-inches, making them a great solution for a queen-sized bed.

Oh, and if your bedroom tends to get cold during winter months, we’ve got you covered with a batch of heater discounts. That’s right, Amazon currently has several De’Longhi heaters priced from $64. Shop the sale to bag up to $30 in savings.

Zinus Upholstered Queen Bed Frame features:

With its asymmetrical geometric upholstered headboard, cozy foam padding and muted grey tone, this platform bed puts a modern spin on traditional design

Interior steel framework and dense foam padding add comfort and longevity; twin size supports a maximum weight capacity of 350 lbs, while all other sizes can support up to 700 lbs

Durable wood slats support and extend the life of your latex, memory foam or spring mattress without the need for a box spring; slats are spaced 2.2 – 2.8 inches apart

