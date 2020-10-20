Zinus’ geometric Upholstered Queen Bed Frame plunges to $209 (Reg. $278)

Amazon is offering the Zinus Upholstered Queen Bed Frame for $209 shipped. That’s $69 off the typical rate there and is the best price we have tracked in months. This upholstered bed frame features a geometric headboard and gray coloring that is bound to help modernize your space. It’s built to support 700-pounds of weight and no box spring is needed. Durable wood slats are spaced roughly 2.5-inched apart and are said to “extend the life of your latex, memory foam or spring mattress.” Zinus backs this frame with a 5-year warranty. Rated 4.8/5 stars.
While you’re at it, why not use today’s savings to bag a pair of AmazonBasics Bed Pillows at $26? Each of these are able to be machine washed, helping bolster their overall lifespan. Measurements work out to 20- by 26-inches, making them a great solution for a queen-sized bed.
Oh, and if your bedroom tends to get cold during winter months, we’ve got you covered with a batch of heater discounts. That’s right, Amazon currently has several De’Longhi heaters priced from $64. Shop the sale to bag up to $30 in savings.
Zinus Upholstered Queen Bed Frame features:
- With its asymmetrical geometric upholstered headboard, cozy foam padding and muted grey tone, this platform bed puts a modern spin on traditional design
- Interior steel framework and dense foam padding add comfort and longevity; twin size supports a maximum weight capacity of 350 lbs, while all other sizes can support up to 700 lbs
- Durable wood slats support and extend the life of your latex, memory foam or spring mattress without the need for a box spring; slats are spaced 2.2 – 2.8 inches apart
