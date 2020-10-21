Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones with Apple’s W1 chip $100 off today only

Best Buy’s official eBay store offers the Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones for $249.99 shipped. Also available direct. That’s a $100 savings from Amazon and other retailers, along with one of the best discounts we’ve seen in 2020. Beats Studio3 offers up to 12-hours of playback on a single charge alongside an “an ergonomic bellow that creates a flexible custom fit.” You’ll also find active noise cancellation here, making Beats Studio3 a solid option for long flights or noisy environments where a little extra quiet goes a long way. Includes Apple’s W1 chip for fast wireless pairing. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Those looking to save further without sacrificing noise cancellation features will want to consider the Cowin E7 headphones. At a fraction of the cost of today’s lead deal, you’ll find notable savings here alongside an impressive battery life. You can count on up to 30-hours of playback on a full charge, ensuring that you’ll have enough juice to last you for extended listening sessions.

For more on the audio front, don’t miss the Bose Home 500 AirPlay 2 Speaker on sale at $250 via eBay. You’ll find even more deals in that promotion starting at $80, offering rare discounts on top-rated speakers and more from Bose.

Beats Studio3 headphones feature:

Pair and play with your Bluetooth device with 30ft range

12-Hour rechargeable battery with fuel gauge. Soft over ear cushions for extended comfort and added noise isolation

Soft ear cups have an ergonomic bellow that creates a flexible custom fit, so you can keep your music all to yourself

Headphones come with a remote Talk cable, a USB 2.0 charging cable, a hard shell carrying case, quick Start guide, and warranty card

