Bring two HomeKit smart plugs to your setup for $19.50 (20% off)

The official Meross Amazon storefront offers a 2-pack of its HomeKit Smart Plugs for $19.59 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. That’s a 20% savings off the regular price and right at our previous mention. You’ll be able to count on HomeKit compatibility here, making it arguably the most affordable way to leverage Siri control on the market today. That’s on top of support for Alexa, Google Assistant, and more. Over 750 Amazon customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

If HomeKit isn’t a must-have, then save further and score a 2-pack of Gosound Smart Plugs at $17. With an ultra-slim design and support for Alexa and Google Home, there’s a lot to like about this model. You’ll also find automatic scheduling, just like the lead deal above, making it a suitable option for saving energy as well. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

For more on 2020’s best smart plugs, check out our guide with a step-by-step look at how to get started with a new setup. With a focus on energy-saving, compatibility, and more, this is an easy way to outfit your home or expand an existing setup.

Meross Smart Plugs feature:

Remote Control: Turn electronics on/off from anywhere with internet via the Meross app. You can check the status of connected devices, or set schedules for them. All data are securely transmitted and stored in Amazon AWS servers.

Voice Control: You can control your devices hands free, just give voice commands to turn on/off the connected devices. Compatible with Apple HomeKit, Siri, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and SmartThings. Able to control your devices via iPhone or Apple Watch.

Compact Size: The alexa plug occupies only one socket, the device allows you to stack two mini smart plugs in the same outlet, which is convenient and practical.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!