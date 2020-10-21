Buying refurbished products is a great way to save on everyday essentials and recent tech releases. However, it can also be a precarious situation ensuring that your purchase will be delivered in working condition. Here at 9to5Toys, we do our best to always share refurbished deals from first-party retailers with full warranties included with purchase. eBay is looking to soothe these concerns with its new refurbished storefront, and they are already offering up solid partnerships with big names like Razer, Lenovo, and more. Full details on the newly announced eBay refurb store down below, including how you can save big on some recent tech releases.

eBay unwraps new refurb store ahead of the holidays

Oftentimes, depending on the retailer, going the refurbished route can deliver a mismatched selection of warranties, return options, and included accessories. eBay is looking to resolve these issues with one of the best refurbished product policies we’ve ever seen.

That includes an impressive 2-year warranty with all purchases through its refurbished storefront. We often see 90-days with a maximum of a single year. Consumers are big winners here with a full 2-year warranty included.

Two years of warranty coverage starting from the date of purchase

Coverage for product breakdowns and malfunctions during normal use

No deductibles or hidden fees

Fast repairs or replacements

Easy online claims available 24/7

Additionally, eBay is guaranteeing a full refund if an item is “damaged, doesn’t match the listing, or fails to arrive.” That’s on top of a basic 30-day return window.

eBay is also promising that they’ll include all-new accessories, manuals, and more in a manufacturers-sealed box. Again, this will solve some of the major issues that come with shopping refurbished, as accessories are a particularly thorny issue on this topic.

Certified Refurbished items are in a pristine, like-new condition and are inspected, cleaned and refurbished by the manufacturer or a manufacturer-approved vendor. Seller Refurbished items are inspected, cleaned, and repaired to full working order by an eBay seller or third party. eBay is introducing today’s news along with a handful of partners at launch. That includes De’Longhi, Dirt Devil, Hoover, Makita and Philips, Dewalt, iRobot, and Skullcandy, alongside a number of other big names. With Black Friday just around the corner, I think it’s safe to say that the eBay refurb store is likely going to be a major player as it gets up and running. I expect eBay to introduce a number of promotions throughout the month of November to bring attention here. Source: eBay

