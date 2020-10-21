Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Apple Knight, One Deck Dungeon, more

- Oct. 21st 2020 9:57 am ET

It’s Wednesday morning and that means it’s time for all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. This morning’s collection includes top-down action, card battlers, puzzlers, platformers, AR apps, and more. Just make sure you check out this Apple Gift Card promo to score even deeper deals before it sells out. Then head below for price drops on Apple Knight: Premium Edition, One Deck Dungeon, Stellarium PLUS, Kingdom: New Lands, Kick Ass Commandos, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at everything.

Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Ruler – tape measure length: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Hex Gem Defense: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: One Deck Dungeon: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Apple Knight: Premium Edition: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Sol: Sun Clock: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Kingdom: New Lands: $2 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Stellarium PLUS – Star Map: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Kick Ass Commandos: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Disk Space Analyzer: Inspector: FREE (Reg. $8)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: CurrencyCam: FREE (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: RoadAhead Highway Exit Finder: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: EvoCreo – Pocket Monster RPG: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pholorize: Colorize Old PhotoFREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Shadowmatic: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Hipstamatic Classic: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Video AD Maker – Create FB Ads$1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Logo, Card & Design Creator: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Fun Blocks Puzzle: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Disk Clean Pro: FREE (Reg. $5)

Mac: Tweak and Tuneup: FREE (Reg. $4)

More on Apple Knight:

Apple Knight is a console-quality platformer adapted for mobile devices. Effortlessly control the character, explore vast levels filled with secrets, quests & loot, and defeat tough bosses. Choose from multiple control layouts and customize each of them to your liking – or play with a controller! Apple Knight is a modern retro action platformer with tight controls, fluid character movement, and smooth animation. Move effortlessly through levels – this game gives you a lot of freedom from the get-go. Try it out and see for yourself!

