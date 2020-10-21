Today’s best game deals: Pokémon Sword and Shield $40, Mark of the Ninja $5, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Pokémon Sword and Shield at $39.99 shipped each. Matched at Best Buy. Regularly $60, today’s deal is among the lowest we have tracked on Amazon and the best price we can find. This is the long-awaited mainline Pokémon RPG for current-generation consoles featuring the all-new Galar region. You can read all about the experience in our hands-on review right here as well as all of the details on the latest expansion pack. Don’t forget about Pokémon Unite, New Pokémon Snap, and the latest collection of themed accessories from HORI as well. But be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Mark of the Ninja: Remastered, Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive, Don’t Starve Switch Edition, Civilization VI , Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2, and many more.

Digital/Summer Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

