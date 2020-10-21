Today’s best game deals: Pokémon Sword and Shield $40, Mark of the Ninja $5, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Pokémon Sword and Shield at $39.99 shipped each. Matched at Best Buy. Regularly $60, today’s deal is among the lowest we have tracked on Amazon and the best price we can find. This is the long-awaited mainline Pokémon RPG for current-generation consoles featuring the all-new Galar region. You can read all about the experience in our hands-on review right here as well as all of the details on the latest expansion pack. Don’t forget about Pokémon Unite, New Pokémon Snap, and the latest collection of themed accessories from HORI as well. But be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Mark of the Ninja: Remastered, Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive, Don’t Starve Switch Edition, Civilization VI , Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2, and many more.
Digital/Summer Sales and More:
- PlayStation Plus from $30 (Up to 48% off)
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 3-mo. $26 (Reg. $45)
- Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S pre-order info
- PlayStation 5 pre-order info
Today’s best game deals:
- Mark of the Ninja: Remastered $5 (Reg. $20)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Don’t Starve Switch Edition $5 (Reg. $20)
- Crawl $5 (Reg. $15)
- Civilization VI Switch $15 (Reg. up to $60)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove $24 (Reg. $40)
- Or just Specter of Torment $7 (Reg. $10)
- John Wick Hex pre-order from $20
- Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2 $34 (Reg. $40)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition $36 (Reg. $90)
- Plus Megalodon Shark Card Bundle
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Special $28 (Reg. $80)
- Rainbow Six Siege Gold $26 (Reg. $65)
- Vampyr $10 (Reg. $40)
- Fallout 4 GOTY $18 (Reg. $60)
- Need for Speed Heat $24 (Reg. $60)
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate $4.50 (Reg. $30)
- Also on PS4 for $4.50 (Reg. $20)
- Wonderful 101: Remastered $30 (Reg. $40)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains from $17 (Reg. $20)
- Cat Quest $2 (Reg. $13)
- Cat Quest II $10 (Reg. $15)
- Dragon’s Crown Pro $10 (Reg. $20)
- BioShock: The Collection Switch $31 (Reg. $50)
- BioShock Remastered Switch $16 (Reg. $20)
- BioShock 2 Remastered Switch $16 (Reg. $20)
- BioShock Infinite Complete Switch $16 (Reg. $20)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake $40 (Reg. $60)
- Ghostbusters Remastered Switch $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- The Mummy Demastered $10 (Reg. $20)
- Resident Evil 2 $16 (Reg. $40)
- Days Gone $20 (Reg. $40)
- DEATH STRANDING $30 (Reg. $60)
- Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle $10 (Reg. $20)
- Thief $2 (Reg. $20)
- DOOM (1993) $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- DOOM II (Classic) $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- DOOM 3 $5 (Reg. $10)
- Super Mario Odyssey $45 (Reg. $60)
- UFC 4 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $45 (Reg. $60)
- Animal Crossing New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- Kingdom Hearts III $14.50 (Reg. $20+)
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $30 (Reg. $50)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $50 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mega Man Zero/Zx Collection $20 (Reg. $30)
- Nintendo 1-2-Switch $36 (Reg. $50)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection $32 (Reg. $50)
- Doom Slayers Collection $20 (Reg. $30)
Pre-orders:
- Watch Dogs Legion pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Pokemon Shield + Expansion Pass pre-order $90
- Pokemon Sword + Expansion Pass pre-order $90
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Demon’s Souls PS5 pre-order $70
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS5 pre-order $50
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate PS5 pre-order $70
- Destruction AllStars PS5 pre-order $70
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS5 pre-order $60
- Immortals: Fenyx Rising pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Ignore the old “Gods & Monsters” title
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit pre-orders $100
- Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War pre-orders from $60
- Incl. $10 Best Buy credit
- Plus more details and release date
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50
- Now releasing November 19, new gameplay here
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
