Ahead of the Season 2 premiere debuting on October 30th, Pottery Barn Kids has a new Star Wars Collection. This collection features fan-favorite characters and galactic details. That includes nursery essentials, pajamas, blankets, and even art to make a force-filled room. “This special collection is made to share the love of the epic films with your family” states Pottery Barn. Be sure to head below the jump to find all of our favorite items. You will also want to check out The North Face’s Holiday Gift Guide with an array of ideas for the adventurer in your life from $20.

Pottery Barn Kids Pajamas and Accessories

Get your child ready for bath time, with the Baby Yoda Bath Towel. This towel has Yoda ears at the top that are just adorable and features plush and absorbent fabric. Great for ages 0-24 months and would be a wonderful gift idea for a Star Wars loving family. It’s also priced under $50.

Another great option from this collection is the Star Wars Baby Pajamas that are unisex. These pajamas are a one-piece that have all of your favorites from the Resistance. They’re also made of a soft cotton and stretch fabric to promote comfort. Plus, they’re priced at just $40.

Pottery Barn Kids Star Wars Bedding

Sherpa material is very trendy for the fall season and the Child Heirloom Baby Blanket is a cozy piece to add to your nursery. The interior features a sherpa material with the outside displaying a picture of Yoda with the words precious cargo. This blanket is also machine-washer friendly and is a mid-weight for the winter season approaching. Plus, the cream and gray coloring is neutral to pair with any nursery and it’s priced at $60.

Another adorable Yoda inspired piece to add to the nursery is the Child Organic Crib Sheet. It’s priced at $39 and features a soft breathable cotton. With young Yoda figures throughout the sheet, it will add a pop of fun to any nursery. In addition, it will also pair perfectly with the baby blanket mentioned above.

Art and Decor for a Force-Filled Nursery

Finally, one of the cutest art pieces from the Pottery Barn Star Wars Collection is The Child Wall Art. The art piece is printed on a wooden panel and finished with a hand-painted wood frame. The canvas features the words “The Force is Strong with this Child”. This is a great accent piece to hang over a crib or changing table too and it’s priced at $99.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!