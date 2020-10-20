Top retailers are releasing their Holiday Gift Guides, and The North Face just debuted an entire list of great options. From jackets to accessories, this guide has an idea for every explorer. It’s also divided into sections including gifts under $100, ideas for camping, snow outings, hiking, and more. There is even a section of gift ideas from athletes. Better yet, The North Face offers free delivery on all orders. Be sure to head below the jump to find all of our top picks from The North Face’s Holiday Gift Guide.

Sustainably-Conscious Gift Ideas

If you’re looking for a gift idea that’s sustainably conscious for the environment, the men’s Thermoball Eco Jacket is a great option. This style is made from post-consumer recycled materials that are lightweight and highly-packable. It’s also waterproof, which makes it perfect for snow activities. This jacket is available in an array of fun color options and is priced right under $200.

For women, a parka jacket is a very stylish option for this winter and a great gift idea. The Arctic Parka is also made of sustainably-conscious materials, and the long length is flattering. This parka is available in five color options and has a faux fur collar. It’s highly-insulated for extra warmth and has a waterproof fabric. This style is on the pricer side at $299; however, it will be used for years to come due to its timeless design.

Gift Ideas for Camping

The North Face Holiday Gift Guide has several great gift ideas for the camping gurus. The Base Camp Travel Canister is a must-have when heading outdoors. It’s priced at just $34, and this compact bag is perfect for your small essentials such as your toothbrush and personal care items.

Another wonderful option is the Eco Trail Bed 20. This highly-packable sleeping bag was designed for comfort. It has a brushed polyester interior to give it a soft feel and a top cinch for warmth. It even has a compartment for your phone so you can keep it close by. It’s priced at $119 and would make a great gift idea for anyone who loves camping.

The North Face Customer Favorites

The North Face’s Holiday Gift Guide also features its customers’ favorites. One of the most notable customer favorites is the Salty Dog Beanie. This stylish cap will help to keep your ears warm and can be worn by both men or women alike. It’s priced at just $26 and comes in several fun color options. If you’re looking for a stocking stuffer, this would also be a great option.

