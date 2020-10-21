Save 50% on Samsung’s rotating Sero 43-inch AirPlay 2 TV at a low of $1,000

- Oct. 21st 2020 11:41 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung 43-inch Sero Rotating 4K TV for $999.99 shipped once added to your cart. Usually fetching $1,998, it just recently dropped to $1,498 with today’s offer taking off an additional $498 and marking a new all-time low. While we’ve seen gift card promotions in the past, like Dell offers right now, today’s offer is a new all-time low and amounts to 50% in savings. Samsung’s Sero 4K TV stands apart from other models on the market with a unique rotating form-factor. Integrated AirPlay 2 support makes it easy to beam TikToks and other vertical videos from your iPhone, and there’s also a host of other built-in streaming functionality. Plus, three HDMI ports, Wi-Fi, and a USB hub round out the notable features. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for more.

If you’re looking for an equally unique way to bring a new TV into your space, Samsung’s 43-inch Frame QLED model at $798 is worth a look. While there’s no rotating display here, you will enjoy the same screen size as above, but with a form-factor that blends into your home decor more flawlessly. It even doubles as a digital picture frame when you’re not watching content.

Don’t forget that we’re still tracking $500 or more discounts on LG’s 2020 4K OLED AirPlay 2 TVs that have dropped to some of the best prices yet. Or just consider giving the cord-cutting capabilities of your setup an upgrade with Tablo’s Dual LITE OTA DVR at $100.

Samsung Sero 43-inch TV features:

Enjoy your favorite mobile content without black bars with the Samsung The Sero LS05T 43″ Class HDR 4K UHD Smart QLED TV. This TV has a 42.5″ LCD panel that rotates to accommodate portrait and landscape content from your favorite media sources and incorporates Motion Rate 120 technology to digitally enhance fast-moving images to reduce blur. It is compatible with the HDR10 HDR format to provide a wider color gamut with compatible content and source equipment for more vivid images.

Samsung

