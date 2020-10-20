LG’s 2020 4K OLED AirPlay 2 TVs drop to new lows from $1,283 (Save up to $834)

Amazon is currently offering the LG CX 55-inch 4K OLED Smart TV for $1,496.99 shipped. Also available at B&H, as well as $1,282.49 at Target for some RedCard holders when stacked with this additional 10% off Target Circle promotion (some are reporting it’s not working for them, so YMMV here). Usually selling for $2,000, today’s offer is up to $718 in savings, beats the Prime Day discount by $100 or more, and is the lowest we’ve seen to date. As one of LG’s latest home theater displays, it’s OLED TV delivers 4K picture quality alongside HDR, 1ms response times for gaming, and NVIDIA G-Sync support. There’s also pixel-level dimming for “darker blacks and vibrant color,” as well as AirPlay 2, HomeKit, and integrated streaming functionality. In terms of ports, you’ll find four HDMI inputs, Ethernet, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 620 customers. Head below for more.

If the 55-inch model isn’t quite what you’re looking for in a home theater upgrade, Amazon is also discounting the 65-inch version of LG’s CX OLED TV to $2,296.99. Target RedCard holders will be able to drop that price down to $1,966.49 with the same Target Circle promotion noted above. That’s down from the usual $2,800 price tag and a new all-time low. You’re looking at the same feature set mentioned above, just in a larger form-factor.

Don’t forget, you can still save 20% on Samsung’s 4-Channel Sound Bar. Having dropped to one of its best prices yet, this TV upgrade also includes built-in access to Alexa and is down to $259.50. Then go check out everything else in our home theater guide that’s on sale.

LG 55-inch CX 4K OLED TV features:

Enjoy apps and internet-based content at four times the resolution of Full HD with the LG CXPUA 55″ Class HDR 4K UHD Smart OLED TV. This 54.6″ OLED TV features a native resolution of 3840 x 2160, allowing you to view detailed UHD images, and the enhanced black and contrast levels of OLED technology helps colors seem more vibrant.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!