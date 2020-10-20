LG’s 2020 4K OLED AirPlay 2 TVs drop to new lows from $1,283 (Save up to $834)

- Oct. 20th 2020 10:09 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the LG CX 55-inch 4K OLED Smart TV for $1,496.99 shipped. Also available at B&H, as well as $1,282.49 at Target for some RedCard holders when stacked with this additional 10% off Target Circle promotion (some are reporting it’s not working for them, so YMMV here). Usually selling for $2,000, today’s offer is up to $718 in savings, beats the Prime Day discount by $100 or more, and is the lowest we’ve seen to date. As one of LG’s latest home theater displays, it’s OLED TV delivers 4K picture quality alongside HDR, 1ms response times for gaming, and NVIDIA G-Sync support. There’s also pixel-level dimming for “darker blacks and vibrant color,” as well as AirPlay 2, HomeKit, and integrated streaming functionality. In terms of ports, you’ll find four HDMI inputs, Ethernet, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 620 customers. Head below for more.

If the 55-inch model isn’t quite what you’re looking for in a home theater upgrade, Amazon is also discounting the 65-inch version of LG’s CX OLED TV to $2,296.99. Target RedCard holders will be able to drop that price down to $1,966.49 with the same Target Circle promotion noted above. That’s down from the usual $2,800 price tag and a new all-time low. You’re looking at the same feature set mentioned above, just in a larger form-factor.

Don’t forget, you can still save 20% on Samsung’s 4-Channel Sound Bar. Having dropped to one of its best prices yet, this TV upgrade also includes built-in access to Alexa and is down to $259.50. Then go check out everything else in our home theater guide that’s on sale.

LG 55-inch CX 4K OLED TV features:

Enjoy apps and internet-based content at four times the resolution of Full HD with the LG CXPUA 55″ Class HDR 4K UHD Smart OLED TV. This 54.6″ OLED TV features a native resolution of 3840 x 2160, allowing you to view detailed UHD images, and the enhanced black and contrast levels of OLED technology helps colors seem more vibrant.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best HDTV Deals

Best HDTV Deals

Here's you'll find all of the best HDTV deals, both 1080p and 4K. Since 2015, many of the top releases from Samsung, VIZIO, LG and others have included smart functionality with access to streaming services like Netflix, Hulu Plus and others.

Target Home Theater LG

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go