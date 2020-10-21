Upgrade your cord-cutting kit with Tablo’s Dual LITE OTA DVR at $100 (33% off)

Amazon currently offers the Tablo Dual LITE OTA DVR for $99.99 shipped. Usually fetching $150, you’re looking at 33% in savings here with today’s offer marking the best we’ve seen in over a month and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. Perfect for bringing local news, sports, and other content into your setup, Tablo’s DUAL LITE OTA DVR packs a pair of tuners that allow you to watch or record two programs at the same time. Alongside just being compatible with all of the major streaming media players, you’ll be able to watch content on both iOS and Android devices. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 1,200 customers. More details down below.

With plenty of savings left over from the lead deal, picking up the Mohu Leaf 30 TV Antenna at $36 is a great recommendation for those who are newer to cord-cutting. This add-on will let you take full advantage of the Tablo LITE and is able to pull in local content from 40-miles away, delivering news stations and the like into your setup.

While we’re talking home theater upgrades though, don’t forget that LG’s 2020 4K OLED AirPlay 2 TVs are on sale right now, as well. With $500 or more in savings to be had here, you’re looking at some of the best prices to date on some of the brand’s latest offerings.

Tablo Dual LITE OTA DVR features:

Cut the cable cord with this Tablo DUAL LITE DVR. It streams or records from two over-the-air HD channels at once, so you won’t miss your favorite shows, and it lets you skip over distracting commercials. This Tablo DUAL LITE DVR uses either dual-band Wi-Fi or Ethernet to connect to your home network, so you can place your TV antenna in the best location for OTA signal reception.

