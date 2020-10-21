Welcome to the new 9to5Toys. You may notice that things look a bit different around here. After years of following a blog-style format seen elsewhere on the 9to5 Network of sites, we’ve made the decision to bring a new, more information-dense, design to 9to5Toys. By default, you’ll find all of the best deals front and center when you hit the homepage now, as our visual refresh gets you to today’s hottest price drops faster than ever before. But don’t fret, you’ll still find all of the latest tech and coolest gear, like always, over on our blog section. Head below for a quick walkthrough to familiarize yourself with the new 9to5Toys.

Deals front and center

The focus of the new 9to5Toys is to put all of the best deals of the day directly in front of you, the reader, as soon as you hit the site. Our new featured grid at the top will showcase each day’s must-see deals, and just below that you’ll be able to quickly access even more notable price drops across every category.

You’ll also be able to quickly find the latest reviews from our YouTube channel and the newest episode of 9to5Toys Daily. While the visuals may be new, our goal remains the same. We want 9to5Toys to your most trusted source for all of the best deals, every day, with the peace of mind that we’re putting quality and thorough research at the forefront to make sure you save money.

Revamped blog section is still your home for the latest gear

As part of today’s refresh, we’re introducing a new blog section that will be home to news, Black Friday ad leaks, and all of the latest product announcements. You can easily switch from the deals section to the blog in the top left corner of the site in the red navigation bar. Doing so will bring you to today’s latest news. The same can be true if you’re ready to go back to the deals section.

As we get closer to the holiday shopping season, make sure that you’re following 9to5Toys on all of our verticals. This will be the best way to keep up to date on all the latest deals, new products, and more.

Have a question or concern? Reach out at Trevor@9to5Toys.com.

