Teach Your Monster to Read is among the best highly-rated educational apps for kids out there and has already helped “millions of children learn to read.” Kids create their vey own monster and then take it on a special journey including a series of games focused on “improving their reading skills as they progress.” If you’re looking for some educational activities for the kids while they are stuck indoors more than usual, this is a solid bet. Best of all, you can add it to your iOS library for FREE today, down from the regular $5 price tag. Rated 4+ stars from thousands of happy parents. More details below.

Educational apps for kids are more valuable than ever these days with so many children now behind at school or struggling to keep up. This app is more focused on the younger 3- to 6-year old crowd, has absolutely “no in-app purchases, hidden costs or in-game adverts,” and was designed in collaboration with experts from the Roehampton University.

iOS Universal: Teach Your Monster to Read: FREE (Reg. $5)

More on Teach Your Monster to Read:

Educational apps for kids: Teach Your Monster to Read is an award-winning phonics and reading game that’s helped millions of children learn to read. Children create a monster and take it on a magical journey over three extensive games – meeting a host of colorful characters along the way and improving their reading skills as they progress. The game is rigorous and works with any phonics scheme so it’s perfect for use in school and at home. It’s developed in collaboration with leading academics at the University of Roehampton. The app is commonly used in preschool, primary school, kindergarten and first grade as an interactive teaching resource.

