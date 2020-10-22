It is now time for today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Kingdom New Lands is still down at a new all-time low, but we have plenty more price drops this morning. Those include classic Star Wars, photo apps, virtual board games, and more. Specifically speaking, we have Star Wars: KOTOR, mySolar – Build your Planets, Isoland 2: Ashes of Time, and Steam: Rails to Riches, among others. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best game and app deals.

Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: mySolar – Build your Planets: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: PhotoTangler Collage Maker: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Star Wars: KOTOR: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Isoland 2: Ashes of Time: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Steam: Rails to Riches: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Picky Music Player: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Legends of Andor: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Townsmen Premium: $1 (Reg. $3)

Today’s best game deals: LEGO DC Super-Villains $18, Final Fantasy VII $40, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Ruler – tape measure length: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Hex Gem Defense: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: One Deck Dungeon: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Apple Knight: Premium Edition: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Sol: Sun Clock: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Kingdom: New Lands: $2 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Stellarium PLUS – Star Map: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Kick Ass Commandos: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Disk Space Analyzer: Inspector: FREE (Reg. $8)

More on Star Wars: KOTOR:

Will you master the powers of the light side of the Force? Or will you fall victim to the temptations of the dark side? Every decision you make will change the future for you and all of your party members. Design your character and play your way. Whether you prefer stealth and hacking mechanics, lightsaber combat, or using Force powers, there’s always more than one way to tackle a situation.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!