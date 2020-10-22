Govee’s Wi-Fi thermometer/hygrometer is a budget-focused smart home upgrade at $10

-
AmazonHome GoodsSmart HomeGovee

Govee US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Wi-Fi Indoor Thermometer/Hygrometer for $9.87 Prime shipped with the code 4362QAGR at checkout. For comparison, this saves you nearly 25% and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. If you’ve ever wondered what the temperature was in a specific room, this is a great way to monitor that. While you can add smart sensors to your home, should you have a smart thermostat, that can get a bit expensive. This sensor doesn’t require any other platforms or equipment in your home to function. It just connects to your Wi-Fi and you can access its data via an app or through the built-in interface. It records minimum and maximum temperatures and even supports data export, should you need that. Rated 4.5/5 stars

If you don’t need Wi-Fi connectivity, then we have a way for you to achieve a similar end result on a tighter budget. This sensor from ThermoPro showcases the temperature and humidity on an easy-to-read display. You won’t find any Wi-Fi connectivity here, however, as it stores all of the information locally. But, at just $7 Prime shipped, it’s the perfect option for those who want to stay a bit more budget-focused.

While you’re at it, keep your home safe by adding some Z-Wave smoke alarms, sensors, and more to your house. We’re tracking gear priced from just $21, so be on the lookout for something to give your home some new abilities with.

Govee Wi-Fi Thermometer/Hygrometer features:

  • Easy to Connect: Simply download the Govee Home app, search for and select “H5075”, and pair it successfully within minutes. With a 260ft/80m Bluetooth range, you’ll be notified of any air changes immediately regardless of where you are in the house
  • High Accuracy: Built-in Swiss-made smart hygrometer sensor, the temperature is accurate to ±0.5°F while humidity is ±3%RH. It provides high precise monitoring. Up to 2S refresh speed always gives you the lastest changes of environment
  • Large LCD Display: It offers real-time temp/humidity readings with large numbers and max/min records on 3 inch LCD screen, comes with 3-level comfort indicators dry/comfort/wet keeping you aware of house situation with just a glance

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Smart Home Govee

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Outfit your iPhone with must-have Anker accessories
Home Depot reduces garage storage accessories by up to ...
Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Caudabe's new minimalist iPhone 12 cases
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $220

Refresh your room with Zinus’ Taylan Queen Platform Bed: $174 (Reg. $220)

$174 Learn More
Reg. $150+

Huge price drop on Incase’s EO Hardshell Roller MacBook bag: $60 (Reg. up to $300)

$60 Learn More

HDHomeRun CONNECT 4K goes up for pre-order with ATSC 3.0 support and more

Read more Learn More
Save 42%

Amazon Rivet mirror and lighting deals abound from $34 (Up to 42% off)

$34 Learn More
Reg. $30

Stock up on Amazon’s 100-pack K-Cup coffee pods from $21 (Reg. $30)

From $21 Learn More

New Plugable Dual 4K Hubs unveiled with built-in USB-C cable, more [Deal]

Learn More
Save 20%

JBL Pulse 3 melds a waterproof design with RGB lighting at $130 (Save 20%)

$130 Learn More
New low

Score an all-time low on a 3-pack of Nest temperature sensors, now $86

$86 Learn More