Govee’s Wi-Fi thermometer/hygrometer is a budget-focused smart home upgrade at $10

Govee US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Wi-Fi Indoor Thermometer/Hygrometer for $9.87 Prime shipped with the code 4362QAGR at checkout. For comparison, this saves you nearly 25% and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. If you’ve ever wondered what the temperature was in a specific room, this is a great way to monitor that. While you can add smart sensors to your home, should you have a smart thermostat, that can get a bit expensive. This sensor doesn’t require any other platforms or equipment in your home to function. It just connects to your Wi-Fi and you can access its data via an app or through the built-in interface. It records minimum and maximum temperatures and even supports data export, should you need that. Rated 4.5/5 stars

If you don’t need Wi-Fi connectivity, then we have a way for you to achieve a similar end result on a tighter budget. This sensor from ThermoPro showcases the temperature and humidity on an easy-to-read display. You won’t find any Wi-Fi connectivity here, however, as it stores all of the information locally. But, at just $7 Prime shipped, it’s the perfect option for those who want to stay a bit more budget-focused.

While you’re at it, keep your home safe by adding some Z-Wave smoke alarms, sensors, and more to your house. We’re tracking gear priced from just $21, so be on the lookout for something to give your home some new abilities with.

Govee Wi-Fi Thermometer/Hygrometer features:

Easy to Connect: Simply download the Govee Home app, search for and select “H5075”, and pair it successfully within minutes. With a 260ft/80m Bluetooth range, you’ll be notified of any air changes immediately regardless of where you are in the house

High Accuracy: Built-in Swiss-made smart hygrometer sensor, the temperature is accurate to ±0.5°F while humidity is ±3%RH. It provides high precise monitoring. Up to 2S refresh speed always gives you the lastest changes of environment

Large LCD Display: It offers real-time temp/humidity readings with large numbers and max/min records on 3 inch LCD screen, comes with 3-level comfort indicators dry/comfort/wet keeping you aware of house situation with just a glance

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!