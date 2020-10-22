Expand your Z-Wave setup with smoke alarms, sensors, switches, more from $21

Amazon currently offers the First Alert Z-Wave Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector for $35.17 shipped. Usually selling for $45, today’s offer amounts to 22% in savings, beats our previous mention by $2, and is the best we’ve seen since back in January. Delivering both smoke and carbon monoxide detection into your smart home setup, this First Alert sensor is a notable upgrade to your Z-Wave setup. Alongside just being able to notify your smartphone from anywhere, it can also be used for setting automations and tying alerts into the rest of your devices. Over 3,100 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more Z-Wave deals from $21.

Other notable Z-Wave deals include:

For those thinking it’s now time to get started building out a smart home centered around Z-Wave, be sure to check out our guide on choosing the best hub from brands like Ring, Aeotec, and more. Or if you’re looking to grow another ecosystem, our smart home guide is packed with deals for your Siri, Alexa, and Assistant setups.

First Alert Z-Wave Smoke Alarm features:

The easy-to-install, wireless, battery-powered First Alert Z-Wave Smoke & Carbon Monoxide Detector Alarm helps protect your home and family from potential dangers. It is designed for compatibility with the Ring Alarm Security System and other certified Z-Wave systems, so you can be kept informed through mobile alerts in the event of an emergency.

