Expand your Z-Wave setup with smoke alarms, sensors, switches, more from $21

-
AmazonSmart HomeFirst Alert
Get this deal 24% off From $21

Amazon currently offers the First Alert Z-Wave Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector for $35.17 shipped. Usually selling for $45, today’s offer amounts to 22% in savings, beats our previous mention by $2, and is the best we’ve seen since back in January. Delivering both smoke and carbon monoxide detection into your smart home setup, this First Alert sensor is a notable upgrade to your Z-Wave setup. Alongside just being able to notify your smartphone from anywhere, it can also be used for setting automations and tying alerts into the rest of your devices. Over 3,100 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more Z-Wave deals from $21.

Other notable Z-Wave deals include:

For those thinking it’s now time to get started building out a smart home centered around Z-Wave, be sure to check out our guide on choosing the best hub from brands like Ring, Aeotec, and more. Or if you’re looking to grow another ecosystem, our smart home guide is packed with deals for your Siri, Alexa, and Assistant setups.

First Alert Z-Wave Smoke Alarm features:

The easy-to-install, wireless, battery-powered First Alert Z-Wave Smoke & Carbon Monoxide Detector Alarm helps protect your home and family from potential dangers. It is designed for compatibility with the Ring Alarm Security System and other certified Z-Wave systems, so you can be kept informed through mobile alerts in the event of an emergency.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

First Alert

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Outfit your iPhone with must-have Anker accessories
Home Depot reduces garage storage accessories by up to ...
Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Caudabe's new minimalist iPhone 12 cases
Show More Comments

Related

Electrek readers can save big on Greenbike Electric Bikes with our promo code

Learn More
32% off

Save up to 32% on C by GE light strips, dimmer switches, and more from $20

From $20 Learn More

Green Deals: Siemens Level 2 Electric Car Charger $387, more

Learn More
45% off

Joe’s New Balance Warehouse Sale takes at least 45% off thousands of styles

from $30 Learn More
Save 70%

Smartphone Accessories: iOttie iOn 10W Qi Charger $31 (Save 21%), more

From $3 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Star Wars KOTOR, mySolar, more

FREE+ Learn More
Save $20

Corsair’s Pro HS headsets level up your game starting at $50 (Save $20)

From $50 Learn More

SanDisk offers up 15W charging speeds, automatic backups with new iPhone 12 accessories

Learn More