Home Depot reduces garage storage accessories by up to 50%, today only

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is taking up to 50% off storage for your garage and more. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Husky Steel Storage Bench at $230.99. As a comparison, that’s a $100 savings from the original price and down around $70 from the regular going rate. Today’s deal is also $10 less than our previous mention. This bunch offers a “heavy duty” steel frame, removable shelving, and a wood top with seating for two. It’s a great way to add some extra storage and seating to your garage or work area. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Hit the jump for more.

For something more portable, consider the Husky 3-foot Solid Wood Workbench with Casters for $244.99. Regularly $300 or more, today’s deal is $20 under our previous mention. This is a great option if you’re frequently moving around or adjusting your workspace during the day. Robust casters will make it easy to change your location as needed. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Dive into the rest of today’s Home Depot sale for additional deals on garage storage essentials and more. You’ll find everything from large storage tubs to even more workbenches, along with other accessories. Check out the entire sale here.

Husky Storgage Bench features:

The Husky 48 in. Storage Bench features a sturdy wood top and heavy duty steel frame. It can withstand extreme temperatures, high humidity and every day wear and tear to last for years. It provides a nice and comfortable place to rest after working in the garage or a place to sit and take off your shoes in the mudroom. The storage behind the sliding doors is divided into two sections of offer flexible storage space. The full height left section is suitable to store boots, and the right section is equipped with a removable middle shelf for storing everyday shoes. You also can use this bench to store various everyday stuffs, big and small, heavy and light.

