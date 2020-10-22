Score NETGEAR’s DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem for 500Mb/s plans at $100 (Save $30)

Amazon is currently offering the NETGEAR DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem CM600 for $99.99 shipped. Down from its $130 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 23% in savings, beats our previous mention by $2, and is the second-best we’ve seen this year. Ideal for up to 500Mb/s internet plans, this DOCSIS 3.0 cable model lets you ditch the rental unit from your ISP. It’ll pay for itself in under a year considering you’re saving $10 per month from paying for a borrowed unit, not to mention it includes 24 download channels and support for 960Mb/s of overall throughput. Over 1,200 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below the fold for more.

The NETGEAR DOCSIS 3.0 modem mentioned above is compatible with many of the popular ISPs out there including Comcast, Cox, Time Warner, and more. But it’s still a good idea to double check with your provider just to confirm compatibility. Otherwise if you don’t need the more capable specs found above, going with the NETGEAR Cable Modem CM500 at $63 is a great way to save even more. You’ll find DOCSIS 3.0 support with 300Mb/s plans covered here, as well as a 4.3/5 star rating from over 6,700 customers.

But if you’re Wi-Fi is in need of an upgrade as well, these NETGEAR and TP-Link routers are worth a look at up to 22% off. With a selection of Wi-Fi 6 routers on sale, you’ll be able to find a home network upgrade starting at $70.

NETGEAR DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem CM600 features:

With speeds up to 960 Mbps and 24X faster than DOCSIS 2.0 devices, this High-Speed Cable Modem gives you speed to spare whether you are streaming or gaming. Plus there are no monthly rental fees. CableLabs DOCSIS 3.0 certified to work with Cable Internet Providers like XFINITY from Comcast, Spectrum and Cox Internet plans.

