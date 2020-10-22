Save on Android phones from $60: Galaxy S10 $420, Pixel, more (Refurb)

Android
Today only, Woot is offering various Android smartphones on sale from $59.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Be sure to act quick, as some deals are already starting to sell out. Our top pick is the Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB in certified refurbished condition for $419.99. It currently sells for around $750 at other retailers. Today’s deal is the best refurbished mention we’ve tracked by $10. Notable features include a 6.1-inch display, Samsung’s PowerShare wireless Qi charging technology, and “all-day” battery life. We praised it in our hands-on review, noting that is a “truly excellent smartphone.” Amazon customers tend to agree. A 90-day warranty is included with purchase. More below.

Make sure to check out the rest of today’s sale here for more deals starting at $60. You’ll find markdowns for today only on various Samsung Galaxy devices, including previous-generation models like the S7 and the larger Note8 and S9 Plus. All of the smartphones included in today’s sale can be seen here.

Need some new accessories for your Android device? Make sure to check out this week’s Anker sale for all sorts of price drops on power accessories, speakers, and more.

Samsung Galaxy S10 features:

  • An immersive Cinematic Infinity Display, Pro grade Camera and Wireless PowerShare The next generation is here
  • Ultrasonic in display fingerprint ID protects and unlocks with the first touch; Video Play Time: Up to 22 hours
  • Pro grade Camera effortlessly captures epic, pro quality images of the world as you see it

