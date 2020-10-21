Anker outfits your new iPhone 12/Pro with must-have accessories on sale from $12

With new iPhones slated to arrive this week, Anker is rolling out a new sale this morning with essentials for your device. This new promotion at Amazon is headlined by Anker’s Lightning LED Flash at $39.99 with the on-page coupon. That’s a 20% savings from the regular going rate and the first discount we’ve tracked so far. After first being released at the end of last year, this accessory has held steady in price. Lightning connectivity brings another level of functionality to your iPhone. You can count on 10,000 photos on a single charge, which is a nice feature in that it doesn’t draw from your iPhone’s battery while in-use. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Hit the jump for more deals in today’s sale.

Other notable deals include:

Browse through our smartphone accessories guide for even more deals for your new iPhone. You can save on a variety of Caudabe iPhone 12 cases at 15% off right now, marking a nice discount on cases for the latest smartphones from Apple.

Anker LED Flash features:

  • Complete Creative Power: With a flash up to 4× brighter and with twice the range of the native iPhone camera flash, iPhone LED Flash gives you the power to experiment with new creative expressions in any situation.
  • Tight Sync: The built-in Lightning connector ensures iPhone LED Flash is perfectly synchronized with your iPhone 11 rear cameras—make sure your iPhone’s flash is on to get started. Compatible with iPhone camera app and 3rd party camera apps.
  • Dual Light Modes: Flash mode syncs up with your iPhone 11 camera flash to take more than 10, 000 photos on a single charge

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
