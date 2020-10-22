Refresh your room with Zinus’ Taylan Queen Platform Bed: $174 (Reg. $220)

Amazon is offering the Zinus Taylan Queen Platform Bed for $174 shipped. That’s $45 off the typical rate there and is the lowest price we have tracked since July. This offering from Zinus takes a contemporary styling approach that widely differs from many others. It leans on navy-colored metal and pine wood, giving your room more of a standout appearance. Once assembled, you’ll find 10 inches of clearance underneath, leaving you with quite a bit of storage space. Zinus backs this bed frame with a 5-year warranty. Rated 4.7/5 stars.
There’s enough left over in today’s savings to snag Rivet’s Mid-Century Modern Brass-Trimmed Table Lamp for $39. This is actually part of a deal roundup we just published. Swing by the full thing to find several mirror and lighting-related deals.
And don’t forget that Novogratz’ Bushwick King Bed Frame has fallen to $175. This fashionable solution embraces an industrial design that can blend well in a variety of spaces. It features a sturdy metal frame that doesn’t require a box spring.
Zinus Taylan Queen Platform Bed features:
- Item Dimensions L x W x H: 81.5 x 60 x 36 inches
- Contemporary styling in navy metal and pine wood
- Strong steel frame with wood slat support
- Quick and easy assembly with mattress sold separately
- 10 inches of clearance under the frame for valuable under bed storage space
- Worry free 5 year limited warranty.
