Refresh your room with Zinus’ Taylan Queen Platform Bed: $174 (Reg. $220)

Amazon is offering the Zinus Taylan Queen Platform Bed for $174 shipped. That’s $45 off the typical rate there and is the lowest price we have tracked since July. This offering from Zinus takes a contemporary styling approach that widely differs from many others. It leans on navy-colored metal and pine wood, giving your room more of a standout appearance. Once assembled, you’ll find 10 inches of clearance underneath, leaving you with quite a bit of storage space. Zinus backs this bed frame with a 5-year warranty. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

There’s enough left over in today’s savings to snag Rivet’s Mid-Century Modern Brass-Trimmed Table Lamp for $39. This is actually part of a deal roundup we just published. Swing by the full thing to find several mirror and lighting-related deals.

And don’t forget that Novogratz’ Bushwick King Bed Frame has fallen to $175. This fashionable solution embraces an industrial design that can blend well in a variety of spaces. It features a sturdy metal frame that doesn’t require a box spring.

Zinus Taylan Queen Platform Bed features:

  • Item Dimensions L x W x H: 81.5 x 60 x 36 inches
  • Contemporary styling in navy metal and pine wood
  • Strong steel frame with wood slat support
  • Quick and easy assembly with mattress sold separately
  • 10 inches of clearance under the frame for valuable under bed storage space
  • Worry free 5 year limited warranty.

