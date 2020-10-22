Refresh your room with Zinus’ Taylan Queen Platform Bed: $174 (Reg. $220)

Amazon is offering the Zinus Taylan Queen Platform Bed for $174 shipped. That’s $45 off the typical rate there and is the lowest price we have tracked since July. This offering from Zinus takes a contemporary styling approach that widely differs from many others. It leans on navy-colored metal and pine wood, giving your room more of a standout appearance. Once assembled, you’ll find 10 inches of clearance underneath, leaving you with quite a bit of storage space. Zinus backs this bed frame with a 5-year warranty. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

There’s enough left over in today’s savings to snag Rivet’s Mid-Century Modern Brass-Trimmed Table Lamp for $39. This is actually part of a deal roundup we just published. Swing by the full thing to find several mirror and lighting-related deals.

And don’t forget that Novogratz’ Bushwick King Bed Frame has fallen to $175. This fashionable solution embraces an industrial design that can blend well in a variety of spaces. It features a sturdy metal frame that doesn’t require a box spring.

Zinus Taylan Queen Platform Bed features:

Item Dimensions L x W x H: 81.5 x 60 x 36 inches

Contemporary styling in navy metal and pine wood

Strong steel frame with wood slat support

Quick and easy assembly with mattress sold separately

10 inches of clearance under the frame for valuable under bed storage space

Worry free 5 year limited warranty.

