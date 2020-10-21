This king-sized Novogratz Bushwick Bed Frame is yours for $175, more from $43

Amazon is offering the Novogratz Bushwick King Bed Frame for $175.20 shipped. That’s $51 off the typical rate there and comes within $7 of the lowest 2020 price we have tracked. This bed frame boasts an industrial design that can blend well with a variety of settings. Both its headboard and footboard feature decorative round finial posts that will take the look of your room to the next level. This sturdy metal-framed solution doesn’t require a box spring, helping usher in a simpler assembly process. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find more bedding deals from $43.

More bedding deals:

And that’s not all, yesterday we spotted Zinus’ geometric queen bed frame for $209. This deal shaves $69 off and manages to deliver the best price we’ve tracked in months. Its upholstered design is paired with an asymmetrical headboard that is bound to help modernize your space.

Novogratz Bushwick King Bed Frame features:

  • Industrial modern design. Headboard and footboard feature decorative round finial posts
  • Product overall dimensions – 82.5” L x 78” W x 42.5” H | Headboard only dimensions – 29″ H x 78″ W | Footboard only dimensions – 26″ H x 78″ W | Two base heights – 6” or 11” Clearance underneath | Weight limit – 500 lbs. | Weight – 60 lbs.
  • Does not require a box spring or additional foundation
  • Sturdy metal frame Construction with metal side rails for stability and durability

