Manfrotto’s TwistGrip Kit upgrades your iPhoneography setup at $50 (Save 38%)

Through Saturday, as part of its DealZone, B&H offers the Manfrotto TwistGrip Smartphone Kit for $49.99 shipped. Having originally sold for $150, we’ve more recently seen it going for $80 with today’s offer saving you 38% and matching our previous mention. For comparison, you’d pay $85 for everything included here at Amazon. This package is a great way to make the most out of your new iPhone 12, or even previous-generation models when it comes to your mobile photography and videography setup. Manfrotto’s kit comes with a universal smartphone mount alongside the TwistGrip handle. There’s also an added rail which lets you mount everything from external microphones to lights and more onto the package. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 305 customers. Head below for more.

If the handheld form-factor on the Manfrotto offering isn’t quite what you’re looking for, going with the JOBY GripTight ONE GorillaPod Stand at $24 might be a better option. This won’t be as versatile, but will make sure you can mount an iPhone or Android device just about anywhere thanks to JOBY’s signature flexible tripod design.

Otherwise, just swing by our smartphone accessories roundup from this morning for even more ways to upgrade your kit. Whether it’s a new case for the latest iPhone or chargers, cables, and more, there are plenty of discounts right here.

Manfrotto iPhoneography Kit features:

Manfrotto’s TwistGrip is a universal smart clamp that serves as a base for a complete modular photographic system and a filming rig. Its 1/4″ thread support and cold shoe lighting connection allow it to be used in multiple configurations and with different accessories.

