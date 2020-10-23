Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN iPhone 12/Pro Case $7 (43% off), more

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesUGREEN
Get this deal 70% off From $3

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its Liquid Silicone iPhone 12/Pro Case for $6.83 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually fetching $12, today’s offer is good for a 43% discount and marks a new all-time low. This slim case from UGREEN protects your handset without adding too much bulk to Apple’s latest iPhones. So whether you’re looking for an affordable option to hold you over until that perfect case comes along or are waiting for a deal on Apple’s official covers, this discount is work picking up to protect an iPhone 12/Pro as they begin arriving today. Reviews are still coming in, but other UGREEN iPhone cases are highly-rated.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Made by highest quality Liquid silicone material. Always keep clear and soft. Ultra-thin & lightweight – Only 1.5mm thickness. liquid silicone has an automatic rebound function, scratching or touching without any traces in daily life.

The interlayer of the phone case is fixed by PC material, which effectively slows the impact of landing. The inner layer is made of soft fiber, which does not fade.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

UGREEN

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Outfit your iPhone with must-have Anker accessories
Apple brings back classic movies in the latest $5 weeke...
Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Caudabe's new minimalist iPhone 12 cases
Show More Comments

Related

UGREEN’s 18W USB-C charger + cable is perfect for iPhone 12 at $14, more

Save now Learn More

Save on nearly all of Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases

Shop now! Learn More

iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases heavily discounted at Amazon clears out inventory

Shop now! Learn More
24% off

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Swift 30W USB-C PD Charger $12 (Save 24%), more

From $7 Learn More
Save 70%

Smartphone Accessories: iOttie iOn 10W Qi Charger $31 (Save 21%), more

From $3 Learn More

Save up to 38% on OtterBox iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases and accessories from $20

From $20 Learn More

Rare discounts on Spigen iPhone, Pixel, and Android cases from $10

From $10 Learn More

Smartphone Accessories: Tempered Glass iPhone 11/Pro Case $5 (50% off), more

From $5 Learn More