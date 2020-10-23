Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN iPhone 12/Pro Case $7 (43% off), more

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its Liquid Silicone iPhone 12/Pro Case for $6.83 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually fetching $12, today’s offer is good for a 43% discount and marks a new all-time low. This slim case from UGREEN protects your handset without adding too much bulk to Apple’s latest iPhones. So whether you’re looking for an affordable option to hold you over until that perfect case comes along or are waiting for a deal on Apple’s official covers, this discount is work picking up to protect an iPhone 12/Pro as they begin arriving today. Reviews are still coming in, but other UGREEN iPhone cases are highly-rated.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Made by highest quality Liquid silicone material. Always keep clear and soft. Ultra-thin & lightweight – Only 1.5mm thickness. liquid silicone has an automatic rebound function, scratching or touching without any traces in daily life.

The interlayer of the phone case is fixed by PC material, which effectively slows the impact of landing. The inner layer is made of soft fiber, which does not fade.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!