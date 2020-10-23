Outfit your living room with Walker Edison’s Square Coffee Table: $160.50 (Save $40)

Amazon is offering the Walker Edison Square Coffee Table for $160.53 shipped. Note: Stock is running low, but more are on the way. That’s $40 off the typical rate there and comes within $3 of the lowest price we have tracked. This coffee table is comprised of wood and steel for a stylish industrial look. Underneath its main surface you’ll find a variety of shelves great for storing living room essentials. Measurements work out to 30- by 30- by 16-inches. Ratings are light, but good so far and the Walker Edison furniture brand is reputable.

Shield your new coffee table with six marble coasters at $13. These look great and the cost is easily covered by the amount saved on the coffee table above. With over 1,500 reviews so far, Amazon shoppers tend to leave an average rating of 4.3/5 stars.

Speaking of coffee tables, did you see the deal we spotted on Sauder’s Lift-Top offering? If not, it’s been marked down to $136.50. Snagging this solution means that not only will you have a place to rest drinks and the like, but also yet another area to work from your laptop.

Walker Edison Square Coffee Table features:

  • Open storage | 1 fixed metal shelf
  • Stylish metal grid divider
  • Plastic feet caps on metal legs

