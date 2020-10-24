Samsung’s 2TB T7 USB 3.2 portable SSD has speeds of 1,050MB/s at an Amazon low of $250

Amazon is offering the Samsung T7 2TB USB 3.2 Portable Solid-State Drive for $249.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy, as part of its Deals of the Day. For comparison, you’d normally pay $320 for this drive and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Offering speeds of up to 1,050MB/s, this external portable SSD is the perfect way to keep data with you while on-the-go. It can plug into Apple’s latest devices, including the iPad Pro, iPad Air, and any MacBook without an adapter, thanks to its USB-C design. Being a portable SSD, you’ll need nothing more than just the USB-C cable, as no external power adapter is required for it to function. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Save some cash when opting for the 1TB Samsung T7 Touch Portable SSD. It’s in the same drive family as today’s lead deal, but adds biometric authentication via a fingerprint to the mix. This ensures your data is safe and sound, accessibly with only your fingerprint. The same 1,050MB/s transfer speeds are found here, as well as built-in USB-C, making the only downgrade the total amount of storage. Coming in at $170, this is a great way to save some cash and still get a high-end experience.

However, ditch the speeds and SSD nature of today’s lead deal and save even more. Seagate has a 2TB portable HDD available on Amazon for just $58. While the speeds are far lower than today’s lead deal, maxing out at around 120MB/s, and you’ll need an adapter to use it with Apple’s latest products, this drive saves you quite a bit, and even delivers the same amount of space as you’ll find above.

Samsung T7 Portable SSD features:

Secure and protect your data with this gray Samsung T7 2TB portable SSD. Large files transfer rapidly with USB 3.2 Gen 2 technology, and the durable thermal construction defends against impact and overheating. This Samsung T7 2TB portable SSD includes software and two cable types to simplify firmware updates and file management across multiple select platforms.

