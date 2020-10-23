Amazon discounts various 2020 iPad Pros to all-time low prices

-
Amazon is offering up a number of discounts on Apple’s latest iPad Pro. Headlining is the 11-inch Wi-Fi 256GB in Silver at $844.92. Free shipping is available for all. As a comparison, this model typically goes for $899 and today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low while beating our previous mention by $5. You can browse through additional 11- and 12.9-inch models on sale here.

Apple’s 2020 iPad Pro features a new camera system with 12 and 10MP lenses and LiDAR scanner support on the back. Face ID is another standout here, doing away with any physical buttons for an even sleeker design. USB-C connectivity, 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 support, and up to 10-hours of battery life round out the list of notable specs. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Those looking to save further will want to consider going with Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pro. B&H is continuing to offer notable discounts on 2018 models with as much as $350 off. One standout is the 12.9-inch Wi-Fi + LTE 64GB model at $799. That’s down $350 from the original price and matching the best we’ve seen. You’ll miss out on the new camera system featured in the latest models, but otherwise, many of the same specs can be found here.

Our Apple guide continues to be updated with all of the best deals around the web. You can browse through all of the latest markdowns on iPads, Macs, and more right on this page.

Apple 11-inch iPad Pro features:

  • 11-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color
  • A12Z Bionic chip with Neural Engine
  • 12MP Wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide camera, and LiDAR Scanner
  • 7MP TrueDepth front camera
  • Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
  • Four speaker audio and five studio-quality microphones
  • 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6

