Prep for winter with Walker Edison’s fashionable Slat Coat Rack: $266.50 (Save 26%)

Amazon is offering the Walker Edison Slat Coat Rack for $266.78 shipped. That’s $95 off the typical rate there and is the first price drop we’ve tracked. With winter months just around the corner, most of us will need to wear a jacket whenever we come and go. Thankfully this fashionable rack is here to prepare you for that by providing an easy and classy way to store coats and more. Cabinets with peek-a-boo doors offer up a place to stow everything from umbrellas to blankets, slippers, and the list goes on. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you aren’t in need of the storage offered by the lead deal, consider something more basic like this AmazonBasics Wall-Mounted Coat Rack at $21. It wields five metal hooks, providing a place for several jackets to be easily hung. More than 8,500 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.6/5 star rating.

And don’t forget that you can garner a 2-in-1 storage solution with Sauder’s Lift-Top Coffee Table at $136.50. Not only does it provide room for storing books, blankets, and more, you’ll also be able to comfortably work on a laptop from the couch thanks to its lift-top design. Scoring it while on sale allows you to bag $43 in savings.

Walker Edison Slat Coat Rack features:

The bone-chilling wind may blow you into the house, but you won’t mind removing your coat, boots, and hat to place them on this trendy hall tree, once you get inside. The four-pronged hooks are screaming for something to hold onto and you Do them a favor when you hang up umbrellas or jackets. Put a blanket and some slippers on shelves hidden behind peek-a-boo doors for immediate comfort on entering your home.

