Apple’s 12.9-inch Magic Keyboard hits Amazon all-time low at $324

Amazon off Apple’s 12.9-inch Magic Keyboard for $324. Free shipping is available for all. That’s down $25 from the regular going rate, $5 under our previous mention, and a new Amazon all-time low.

The latest creation from Apple delivers a premium typing experience on the 2020 iPad Pro. A beautiful design, beloved keys, and the ability to customize the angle as needed make it a must-have companion to the latest iPad Pro. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Those looking to save further may want to consider this wireless keyboard for $21. There’s still a lot to like here, save for the official Space Gray coloring of the lead deal. It’s a suitable option for any Apple-focused setup.

Our Apple guide continues to be updated with all of the best deals around the web. You can browse through all of the latest markdowns on iPads, Macs, and more right on this page.

Apple 12.9-inch Magic Keyboard features:

The all-new Magic Keyboard is an amazing companion for iPad Pro.

It features the best typing experience ever on iPad, a trackpad that opens up new ways to work with iPadOS, a USB-C port for charging, backlit keys, and front and back protection.

With a new floating cantilever design, iPad Pro attaches magnetically and allows you to smoothly adjust to the perfect viewing angle for you.

Compatibility: iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd and 4th generation)

