Betty Crocker’s 12-inch Pizza Maker is yours for $30 (Reg. up to $47)

Walmart is now offering the Betty Crocker Pizza Maker for $29.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly $39 at Walmart, similar models currently start at $47 on Amazon with today’s deal being the lowest price we can find. If you find yourself making frozen pizzas or even quesadillas, nachos, and mini frittatas often, it might be worth investing in a dedicated, hassle-free countertop cooker like today’s lead deal. This is a 12-inch pizza maker with a non-stock baking plate, cord-wrap storage, and temperature-ready light indicators. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Walmart. More details below.

At $30, today deal is among the most affordable dedicated pizza (or something similar) makers we can find. But for a miniature solution, that’s actually even more versatile, give the Dash Mini Maker from $10 Prime shipped a closer look. Good for everything from eggs and grilled cheese to pizza and even stir fry, this handy cooker is perfect for quick breakfasts, solo lunch operations, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 11,000 Amazon customers.

More on the Betty Crocker Pizza Maker:

Create delicious, fresh pizzas and more with the Betty Crocker Pizza Maker. This countertop appliance is remarkably versatile, and can be used everything from appetizers to entrees. The 12″ pizza maker can be used to create classic, thin-crust pizzas and savory flatbreads with your favorite toppings without the need to even turn on an oven. The pan is equipped with a nonstick baking plate cooks food to perfection and makes it easy to lift finished flatbreads and pies out by the slice or as a whole pie.

