Betty Crocker’s 12-inch Pizza Maker is yours for $30 (Reg. up to $47)

-
Home GoodsWalmartBetty Crocker
$30

Walmart is now offering the Betty Crocker Pizza Maker for $29.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly $39 at Walmart, similar models currently start at $47 on Amazon with today’s deal being the lowest price we can find. If you find yourself making frozen pizzas or even quesadillas, nachos, and mini frittatas often, it might be worth investing in a dedicated, hassle-free countertop cooker like today’s lead deal. This is a 12-inch pizza maker with a non-stock baking plate, cord-wrap storage, and temperature-ready light indicators. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Walmart. More details below. 

At $30, today deal is among the most affordable dedicated pizza (or something similar) makers we can find. But for a miniature solution, that’s actually even more versatile, give the Dash Mini Maker from $10 Prime shipped a closer look. Good for everything from eggs and grilled cheese to pizza and even stir fry, this handy cooker is perfect for quick breakfasts, solo lunch operations, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 11,000 Amazon customers. 

You’ll also want to check out today’s deals on Ninja’s digital air fry counter top oven and Instant Pot’s Smart Wi-Fi 6-Qt. Multi-Cooker before you dive into the rest of today’s best home goods deals right here

More on the Betty Crocker Pizza Maker:

Create delicious, fresh pizzas and more with the Betty Crocker Pizza Maker. This countertop appliance is remarkably versatile, and can be used everything from appetizers to entrees. The 12″ pizza maker can be used to create classic, thin-crust pizzas and savory flatbreads with your favorite toppings without the need to even turn on an oven. The pan is equipped with a nonstick baking plate cooks food to perfection and makes it easy to lift finished flatbreads and pies out by the slice or as a whole pie. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Walmart

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more

Betty Crocker

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Outfit your iPhone with must-have Anker accessories
Home Depot 1-day grill and patio sale takes up to 40% o...
Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Caudabe's new minimalist iPhone 12 cases
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $75

Bake fresh bread for the holidays with this Elite Gourmet at $50 shipped (Reg. $75)

$50 Learn More
Orig. $220

Ninja’s digital air fry counter top oven now $120 (Refurb, Orig. $220)

$120 Learn More
Reg. $150

Instant Pot’s Smart Wi-Fi 6-Qt. Multi-Cooker now $80 for today only (Reg. $150)

$80 Learn More
Up to 47%

Today’s Gold Box offers up Bissell stick and robot vacs from $160

From $160 Learn More
$300 off

Denon’s 9.2-Ch. Receiver packs AirPlay 2 and Dolby Atmos at $300 off, more from $73

From $73 Learn More
$250

Score August’s latest HomeKit Wi-Fi Smart Lock for $209 (Reg. $250)

$209 Learn More
40% off

Converse Fall Flash Sale takes extra 40% off sneakers, boots, more fro

From $19 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: October 26, 2020

Listen now