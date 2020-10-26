Ninja’s digital air fry counter top oven now $120 (Refurb, Orig. $220)

Today only, Woot is offering the Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven for $119.99 in refurbished condition with free Prime shipping. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally $220 and still fetching as much direct, new models tend to sell for $200 with today’s offer being the lowest we can find. It can “air fry, air roast, air broil, bake, bagel, toast, dehydrate, and keep warm” with enough space for a 13-inch pizza or six chicken breasts. It ships with a fry basket, wire rack, sheet pan, and the removable crumb tray, as well as a 90-day warranty. Rated 4+ stars from thousands at Amazon. More details below.

But if it’s just a basic countertop toaster oven you’re after, consider the BLACK+DECKER 4-Slice Toaster Oven for a fraction of the price. It won’t be able to air fry, but it is great for small pizzas and other quick meal solutions. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,000 Amazon customers.

Our home goods deal hub is heating up quickly today with big-time price drops available on bread makers, Instant Pot’s Smart Wi-Fi 6-Qt. Multi-Cooker, and Home Depot’s 1-day grill and patio sale. But be sure to browse through everything else right here.

More on the Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fry Oven:

The Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fry Oven packs a lot of features and cooking capacity in a small countertop footprint. Air Fry, Air Roast, Air Broil, Bake, Bagel, Toast—all in one appliance—and when you’re done cooking, reclaim your counter space by simply flipping the oven up and away to clean and store. The ultimate meal-making machine: Air Fry, Air Roast, Air Broil, Bake, Bagel, Toast all in one powerful 1800-watt appliance. Air fry: Up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods. Tested against hand-cut, deep-fried French fries.

