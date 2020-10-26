Instant Pot’s Smart Wi-Fi 6-Qt. Multi-Cooker now $80 for today only (Reg. $150)

-
AmazonHome GoodsInstant Pot
Get this deal Reg. $150 $80

Amazon is now offering the 6-quart Instant Pot Smart Wi-Fi 8-in-1 Multi-Cooker for $79.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $150, today’s offer is 47% off the going rate, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the lowest price we can find. It is still fetching the full $150 at Target for comparison. This model replaces eight small kitchen appliances with 13 preset meal programs from ribs, soups, beans, and rice, to poultry, yogurt, desserts, and more. Alexa support and Wi-Fi control via the Instant Pot app provide quick access to over 1,000 recipes, notifications, and more and you’ll receive a stainless steel steam rack, rice paddle, soup spoon, measuring cup, and condensation collector with purchase. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,300 Amazon customers. More details below. 

When it comes to a 6-quart model, today’s Wi-Fi variant is now at the same price as the usually more affordable, previous-generation Duo and Lux options. However, you could opt for the smaller Instant Pot Duo Mini 7-in-1 3-quart model at $60 shipped at Amazon if you can get away with the lighter capacity.

Be sure to head over to our home goods deal hub for even more notable offers on kitchenware and items for around here house. We still have Keurig K-Slim 5-inch coffee maker starting from $70 and be sure to browse through the Home Depot 1-day grill and patio sale as well. 

More on the Instant Pot Smart Wi-Fi 8-in-1 Multi-Cooker:

  • Consistently delicious: 13 one-touch smart programs put cooking ribs, soups, beans, rice, poultry, yogurt, desserts and more on autopilot – with tasty results
  • Connected for ease of use: Compatible with Alexa and wifi – control your Instant Pot Smart Wifi in the palm of your hand with the Instant Pot app or through voice with Alexa. Includes access to 1,000+ pre-programmed recipes and verify cooking progress, share cooker access with family, and receive alerts on your mobile device
  • Accessories included: Stainless steel steam rack with handles, rice paddle, soup spoon, measuring cup and condensation collector. Power supply – 120V-60Hz

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Instant Pot

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Outfit your iPhone with must-have Anker accessories
Home Depot 1-day grill and patio sale takes up to 40% o...
Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Caudabe's new minimalist iPhone 12 cases
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $!50

Instant Pot 10-Qt. Nova Multi-Cooker back down to $100 (Today only, Reg. $150)

$100 Learn More
Reg. $79

Instant Pot’s 8-in-1 Gem Multi-cooker falls to $49 shipped today (Reg. $79)

$49 Learn More
Reg. $125

Instant Pot’s black steel Duo Multi-Cooker now $60 shipped (Reg. $125)

$60 Learn More
50% off

Prime Day Instant Pot deals now live at up to 50% off with offers from $70

$50+ Learn More

Prime Day kitchenware up to 51% off: Calphalon pans, cookers, more from $49

51% off Learn More
Reg. $70+

Crock-Pot’s Express 6-Quart Multi-Cooker is down to $40 today (Reg. $70+)

$40 Learn More
Reg. $120+

This 6-qt. multi-cooker is also an air fryer and just $47.50 (Reg. $120+)

$47.50 Learn More
Reg. $85+

Crock-Pot’s 6-Qt. Multi-Cooker hits 2020 low at $37 shipped (Reg. up to $100)

$37 Learn More