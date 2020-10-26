Instant Pot’s Smart Wi-Fi 6-Qt. Multi-Cooker now $80 for today only (Reg. $150)

Amazon is now offering the 6-quart Instant Pot Smart Wi-Fi 8-in-1 Multi-Cooker for $79.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $150, today’s offer is 47% off the going rate, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the lowest price we can find. It is still fetching the full $150 at Target for comparison. This model replaces eight small kitchen appliances with 13 preset meal programs from ribs, soups, beans, and rice, to poultry, yogurt, desserts, and more. Alexa support and Wi-Fi control via the Instant Pot app provide quick access to over 1,000 recipes, notifications, and more and you’ll receive a stainless steel steam rack, rice paddle, soup spoon, measuring cup, and condensation collector with purchase. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,300 Amazon customers. More details below.

When it comes to a 6-quart model, today’s Wi-Fi variant is now at the same price as the usually more affordable, previous-generation Duo and Lux options. However, you could opt for the smaller Instant Pot Duo Mini 7-in-1 3-quart model at $60 shipped at Amazon if you can get away with the lighter capacity.

More on the Instant Pot Smart Wi-Fi 8-in-1 Multi-Cooker:

Consistently delicious: 13 one-touch smart programs put cooking ribs, soups, beans, rice, poultry, yogurt, desserts and more on autopilot – with tasty results

Connected for ease of use: Compatible with Alexa and wifi – control your Instant Pot Smart Wifi in the palm of your hand with the Instant Pot app or through voice with Alexa. Includes access to 1,000+ pre-programmed recipes and verify cooking progress, share cooker access with family, and receive alerts on your mobile device

Accessories included: Stainless steel steam rack with handles, rice paddle, soup spoon, measuring cup and condensation collector. Power supply – 120V-60Hz

