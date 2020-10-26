Bake fresh bread for the holidays with this Elite Gourmet at $50 shipped (Reg. $75)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Elite Gourmet Maxi-Matic Programmable Bread Maker for $49.99 shipped. Regularly $75, today’s offer is 33% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. It currently fetches $75 over at Home Depot as well. Just in time for baking your own fresh bread at home for the holidays, this model takes care of just about the whole process including kneading, rising, and baking. With support for a multitude of dough types (including pizza dough), it sports 19 pre-programmed cooking settings as well as a 15-hour delay timer, and a handy keep warm function. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. More details below.

A quick browse through Amazon will show just how notable of a price today’s lead deal really is. You’ll be hard-pressed to find another bread maker for less, brand name or otherwise. If you’re in the market for something like this, today’s featured offer is certainly worth a closer look and you can get even more ideas of how to use it with this well-rated cookbook.

Speaking of kitchenware upgrades for the holidays, Instant Pot’s Smart Wi-Fi 6-Qt. Multi-Cooker is seeing a notable price drop for today only and be sure to browse through the Home Depot 1-day grill and patio sale while you’re at it. Then head over to our home goods deal hub for even more.

More on the Elite Gourmet Maxi-Matic Bread Maker:

MAKING FRESH ARTISAN BREADS right at home is now fool proof and automatic. The Elite Gourmet bread maker does the kneading, rising and baking for you

MAKE UP TO A 2-LB LOAF of bread. With 3 different settings for a 1-lb, 1.5-lb or 2-lb loaf of fresh bread.

INCLUDES 19-PROGRAMMED PRESET MENU for a variety of different types of doughs from basic white bread to even pizza dough.

15-HOUR DELAY TIMER and a 60-minute Keep Warm function allows you to control your baking to the max.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!