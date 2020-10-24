DEWALT’s 8-Gal. Dust Extractor is $100 off at Amazon, more from $60

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 8-Gallon Dust Extractor (DWV010) for $299 shipped. That’s $100 off the going rate found at retailers like Home Depot and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. DEWALT’s powerful extractor features a 15-amp motor that’s ready to quickly clean up a dusty work area. It wields built-in automatic filter clean functionality that “pulses every 30 seconds” to keep it clear of debris. Despite being so powerful, it’s actually comes in a lightweight and portable form-factor that weighs in at just 27-pounds. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading for to find more tool deals from $60.

We’ve also spotted the WORX 3-in-1 Blower/Mulcher/Vacuum for $59.98 shipped at Amazon. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and comes within $5 of the lowest price we have tracked. This all-in-one solution from WORX is able to blow leaves at up to 210 MPH. The flick of a switch allows you to also toggle between mulching or vacuuming. I own a similar unit and can tell you first hand just how convenient it is to change functionality up whenever the need arises. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

And while you’re at it, don’t forget that SKIL’s 4-Tool Combo Kit is down to $120 right now. This value-packed deal ushers in a new low that delivers $80 in savings. Buyers will garner a brushless 12V drill/driver, oscillating multitool, area light, and Bluetooth speaker. Two PWR core 2Ah Lithium batteries and a charger are also bundled.

  • Powerful 15 Amp motor delivers 130 CFM of airflow for maximum suction
  • Automatic Filter Clean pulses every 30 seconds for continuous operations
  • Power Tool Actuation controls the On/Off operations of the vacuum with a power tool
  • Lightweight and portable weighing in at only 27 lbs; 15′ Anti Static Hose

