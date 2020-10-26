DEWALT 20V Cordless Impact Wrench is a best-seller at $199 (33% off)

Home Depot offers the DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Impact Wrench Kit for $199. Free shipping is available for all. This DEWALT bundle typically goes for $300 or more at retailers like Amazon where it’s collected best-seller status and has never fallen below $249. Today’s deal is the best we’ve tracked all-time. Notable features here include up to 1,200-pounds of max torque, a 7.2-pound design, and three speed settings. It’s a solid option for basic garage tasks like changing out tires and the like. You’ll receive a 4Ah 20V battery, wall charger, and carrying case with purchase. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Make the most of your savings today and pick up this 28-piece wrench and bits set. You’ll get everything needed here for basic car care, along with a carrying case, and a ratchet, as well. These magnetic bits are made of “impact-resistant CR-V steel” and sport a reversible design.

For a more affordable alternative, consider this option from PORTER-CABLE at around $75. It isn’t as powerful as the lead deal above and featured a corded design, but there’s still a lot to like here if you just need a basic impact wrench. This model offers up to 450-pounds of torque, as well. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

DEWALT Impact Wrench features:

The DEWALT DCF899M1 Cordless 1/2 in. Impact Wrench is ideal for most fastening applications. This impact wrench features up to 700 ft. lbs. of max torque and 1200 foot pounds of max breakaway torque. The compact design of 8-13/16 in. length and weight of only 7.2 lb. allows the user to get in hard to reach areas and extended use.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!