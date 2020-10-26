New Epson Smart Laser Projector is portable, wields Android TV, more

Shortly following the release of Samsung’s Premiere Smart Projector lineup, Epson has taken the wraps off a new offering of its own. The all-new Epson Smart Laser Projector is dubbed EpiqVision Mini EF12 and is ready to create a 150-inch screen while on the go. While many portable projectors tend to have a low resolution, Epson’s solution ratchets up the competition with a full-HD 1080p picture. It measures under 7 inches in every direction and weighs in at 4.7 pounds. Continue reading to learn more.

Epson Smart Laser Projector packs HDR, Chromecast, more into portable design

The new EpiqVision Mini EF12 is touted by Epson as a solid choice for hosting both indoor and outdoor movie nights. This is thanks to its ability to create a 150-inch picture with “no screen required.” Since Android TV is built in, owners won’t need to invest or fumble with an external streaming media player.

Since good audio can often make all the difference when watching the latest movies and TV shows, this Epson smart laser projector wields Yamaha speaker system inside. The company touts this partnership as delivering “a unique audio experience unlike anything in its class.” It has even gone as saying it boasts “true audiophile performance.” Dual HDMI inputs make it a cinch to connect all sorts of devices, including next-generation gaming consoles.

Pricing and availability

The all-new Epson Smart Laser Projector is already listed at retailers like B&H and Best Buy, but will not ship until sometime in November. Pricing is set at $999.99, making it a portable solution that’s pricier than many others. While there is not an Amazon listing yet, we expect it to show up alongside the rest of Epson’s lineup very soon.

9to5Toys’ Take

There’s a lot to like about the new Epson Smart Laser Projector. Android TV is built-in, HDR is supported, a 150-inch 1080p image can be created, and the list goes on. Despite this, there are a few features left out that keep it from being a perfect solution. Examples include the lack of a built-in battery, 1,000-lumen brightness, and high price tag.

While a high price tag is to be expected when shopping Epson’s projector lineup, it’s hard to really consider this truly portable with no battery power whatsoever. Given its full resolution and 1,000-lumen brightness, that’s not terribly shocking when compared with battery-powered Anker and ViewSonic that often clock in with much lower specifications. That being said, this new Epson Smart Laser Projector could be a great solution for a game room if you occasionally want to travel with it and stand to benefit from a smaller form factor.

