Keurig K-Slim 5-inch coffee maker now starting from $66.50 (Reg. up to $110)

Amazon is now offering the Keurig K-Slim Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker for $69.99 shipped. However, Target RedCard holders can score this one for $66.49 shipped. Regularly up to $110, and still fetching as much at Best Buy, today’s offer is slightly below our previous mention and the lowest we can find. This is the slim model that only takes up about 5-inches of counter space with a removable water reservoir (large enough for four, 8-ounce cups before a refill is needed). This model is travel mug-friendly (up to 7-inches, anyway) and supports multiple cup brewing sizes from 8- to 12-ounces. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 2,500 Amazon customers. More details below. 

Today’s offer is one of the most affordable Keurig-branded single-serve brewers we can find. However, you can score the highly-rated Chefman InstaCoffee Single Serve Coffee Maker for $36 shipped. This one features a similar, space-saving form-factor as well as compatibility with any ground coffee via the included filter you won’t get with today’s lead deal. 

We also have some great deals live on compatible K-Cup coffee pods from Amazon right now. You can score 100-packs from $21 Prime shipped and be sure to check out our latest coffee feature for more ways to up your brewing game. Then head over to our home goods deal hub for even more kitchenware and household price drops. 

More on the Keurig K-Slim K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker:

  • FITS ANYWHERE: Less than 5” wide, fits neatly on your countertop.
  • MULTIPLE CUP WATER RESERVOIR: Removable 46 ounce reservoir lets you brew up to 4 cups before refilling. 8oz cup size
  • 3 CUP SIZES: brew an 8, 10, or 12 ounce cup at the push of a button.
  • FAST & FRESH BREWED: Delicious coffee made in minutes.
  • TRAVEL MUG FRIENDLY: Removable drip tray accommodates travel mugs up to 7. 0” tall and holds a full accidental brew for easy cleanup.

