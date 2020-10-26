RYOBI 10-inch sliding compound miter saw gets chopped to $139 (37% off)

Home Depot is offering the RYOBI 15A 10-inch Sliding Compound Miter Saw for $139 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for $219 and today’s deal saves you 37%. If you’re working on tackling any DIY or home projects while the weather is nice, a quality miter saw is a must. This one from Ryobi boasts a 15A motor and 10-inch blade, ensuring that it can cut through just about any wooden material with ease. The sliding mechanism gives it the ability to cut wider boards and the compound bevel function delivers angled cuts without breaking a sweat. Plus, the LED cutline indicator tells you exactly where the blade will touch down for a precise cut. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

With just a fraction of your savings, be sure to grab this 2-pack of 10-inch CRAFTSMAN miter saw blades. You’ll find both a rip and finish blade here, allowing you to tackle two tasks with ease. Plus, the carbide tips ensure this blade will last the long haul and you won’t have to replace it for a while. At just $28 shipped on Amazon, you can’t go wrong here.

Further expand your toolkit by picking up DEWALT’s 20V cordless impact driver. It’s a best-seller and on sale for $199 shipped right now. There’s nothing like a quality impact when you’re putting projects together, and this is my go-to for any assembly needs when I work on DIY projects. Also, don’t miss out on Home Depot’s Black Friday Improved sale which starts November 6. We’ve got all the details for you right here, including an ad scan so you can browse through what’ll be on sale.

RYOBI 15A 10-inch Sliding Compound Miter Saw features:

RYOBI introduces the 15 Amp 10 in. Sliding Compound Miter Saw. This saw features a 15 Amp, 4,600 RPM motor and has a 12 in. cross cut capacity. The LED Cutline Indicator and work-light illuminates material to help improve accuracy of the cut and visibility. The extended miter range from 47° left and right provides versatility for all DIY and professional projects by accommodating a wide variety of cuts. Backed by the RYOBI 3-Year Manufacturer’s Warranty, the 15 Amp 10 in. Sliding Compound Miter Saw includes an LED Cutline Indicator, a 40-tooth carbide-tipped blade, table extensions, a work clamp, a blade wrench, a dust bag, and an operator’s manual.

