Rock out to a 33% discount on JBL’s Charge 4 Waterproof Speaker at $120

Today only, Woot currently offers JBL Charge 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $119.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you an additional $6 otherwise. Down from its $180 going rate, today’s offer is $20 under our previous mention and matching the lowest price we’ve seen in several months. JBL Charge 4 delivers a portable listening experience that can serenade you just about anywhere thanks to its IPX7 waterproof casing. You’re also looking at 20-hour battery life per charge and a built-in 2.4A USB port for refueling a smartphone. Over 12,000 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more.

For comparison, today’s offer is the same price as the previous-generation JBL Charge 3. But if you’re looking to make out for less, going with the JBL Flip 5 at $90 is a great alternative. You’ll enjoy much of the JBL build quality found above and the same IPX7 water-resistance, but in a smaller package that carries a 4.8/5 star rating from over 13,000 customers.

We’re also still tracking a 20% discount on the JBL Pulse 3 Speaker, which departs from either option mentioned above thanks to built-in RGB lighting. Right now, it has dropped to $130, marking one of the best prices of the year.

JBL Charge 4 features:

Bring the party anywhere you go with this JBL portable Bluetooth speaker. This portable speaker boasts powerful bass and high-quality sound while supporting up to 20 hours of music playtime from your smartphone or tablet. Made from waterproof and durable materials, this JBL portable Bluetooth speaker can join you on almost any adventure.

