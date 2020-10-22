JBL Pulse 3 melds a waterproof design with RGB lighting at $130 (Save 20%)

Microsoft’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the JBL Pulse 3 Bluetooth IPX7 Waterproof Speaker for $129.95 shipped. Typically fetching $165, today’s offer is good for an over 20% discount, matches the Amazon low, and is the best we’ve seen overall since June. Combining 360-degree audio playback with a design that coats much of the speaker in RGB lighting, JBL’s Pulse 3 is a unique way to rock out at home, or anywhere else for that matter. Thanks to a built-in rechargeable battery you’re looking at up to 12-hours of playtime per charge, and an IPX7 form-factor lets it keep up with rainy weather, pool-side use, and more. Over 3,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Save even more by picking up Anker’s Soundcore Flare Mini Bluetooth Speaker for $43 at Amazon. This offering will still let you bring some of that RGB lighting into the mix, but it won’t be quite as flashy as the lead JBL speaker. However, it does keep the IPX7 waterproofing and 360-degree sound output like the Pulse 3 and carries a 4.7/5 star rating from over 4,800 customers.

Over in our portable Bluetooth speakers guide, you’ll find plenty of additional ways to upgrade your personal audio setup. Right now, Marshall’s retro Uxbridge AirPlay 2 Speaker has returned to the all-time low at $180 alongside the more affordable Oontz Angle 3 at $23.

JBL Pulse 3 Speaker features:

Take your listening experience to the next level with the JBL Pulse 3, the portable, waterproof Bluetooth speaker that combines 360° sound with 360° lightshow. Bring your music to life with glowing LEDs wherever you are. With a built–in rechargeable battery that delivers up to 12 hours of playtime and an IPX7 waterproof housing, Pulse 3 is perfect for worry–free listening by the beach or pool – or even in it.

