Ubisoft inks deal with Netflix for slate of new Assassin’s Creed shows

Ubisoft’s film and television department have been busy over the last few years bringing the company’s IP to the big screen and it now looks like a Netflix Assassin’s Creed slate of content is on the way. A brief video for the new partnership hit the official Netflix Twitter account today to tease what sounds like a lineup of upcoming shows/series spanning live-action and animated products. Head below for more details.

Ubisoft unleashed the Assassin’s Creed video game franchise to the masses back in 2007. Since then it has become the publisher’s best-selling franchise at over 155 million copies as of October 2020, and one of the biggest selling gaming IPs of all time. The latest entry in the series, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, took players to ancient Greece while the upcoming AC Valhalla is set in 873 AD during the Viking invasion of Britain. The new Ubisoft Netflix Assassin’s Creed deal, however, seems to span the entire franchise and won’t necessarily be zeroing in on any one of the 11 mainline game titles. 

Netflix Assassin’s Creed on the way:

Ubisoft and Netflix have now entered into a wide-ranging content agreement to develop a host of live-action, animated, and anime series based on the Assassin’s Creed franchise. While details are scant, much like today’s teaser video, reports suggest the first project will be what some are describing as a “genre-bending” live-action adaptation. There are, however, no details on when and where the show might take place, whether or not it dives into the modern-day storyline, or who is helming the project.

Netflix + Assassin's Creed pic.twitter.com/yI2sItnMgi— NX (@NXOnNetflix) October 27, 2020

Executives, Jason Altman and Danielle Kreinik, are spearheading the project from the Ubisoft film and television side of things, but the duo is still in the process of tapping a showrunner here. Clearly the project is still in its infancy, but it does sound like things are moving forward. Here’s more from Netflix on the Ubisoft Assassin’s Creed deal:

We’re excited to partner with Ubisoft and bring to life the rich, multilayered storytelling that Assassin’s Creed is beloved for…From its breathtaking historical worlds and massive global appeal as one of the best selling video game franchises of all time, we are committed to carefully crafting epic and thrilling entertainment based on this distinct IP and provide a deeper dive for fans and our members around the world to enjoy.

9to5Toys’ Take:

While it’s pretty safe to say that the curse of video game adaptations has at least somewhat lifted — the Netflix Witcher show was quite good if you ask me — there are still questions and concerns up in the air when it comes to a Netflix Assassin’s Creed show. It really just seems to be a matter of who’s in control and how much they value the lore and fans following these IPs have had for many years, which is well over a decade with Assassin’s Creed now. Only time will tell now, but let’s just hope it’s nothing like the 2016 feature film.

