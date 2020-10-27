Rubbermaid’s 21-piece food storage container set now $19 (Reg. $29+)

Walmart is offering the 21-piece Rubbermaid Press & Lock Easy Find Lids Food Storage Containers for $18.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly as much as $40 at Walmart, similar Rubbermaid sets go for around $29 at Amazon with today’s offer being the lowest we can find. This 42-piece set (21 containers with lids) includes options ranging in size from 0.5-cup up to the larger 7-cup containers. Fridge-, pantry-, and freezer-safe, they are great for leftovers and feature easy find, snap on lids (also snap to the base of the containers) as well as a nesting design for convenient storage. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

While you’ll have a hard time finding an alternative with a better per-container price than today’s lead deal, there are more affordable options out there if you don’t need a giant collection of them. You can score a pair of 5-cup Rubbermaid Easy Find Lids Food Storage Containers for $8 Prime shipped or the 5-piece Rubbermaid Leak-Proof Brilliance Food Storage Set for $16, both of which carry solid reviews on Amazon.

More on the Rubbermaid Press & Lock Food Storage:

This 42-piece Press & Lock Food Storage Container Set features leak-proof flexible lids that are easy to press closed and pull open. And thanks to the Easy Find Lids system, the lids snap on to container bases as well as other same-size lids, so the right lid is always at your fingertips. These square, graduated-size containers nest together to give you more storage space, and can help to keep food fresh in your fridge, pantry, and freezer.

