Robot vacs handle the mess from just $96 in Amazon’s 1-day sale

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the eufy RoboVac G30 Edge Robot Vacuum for $229.99. Free shipping is available for all. Today’s deal is down from the original $350 price tag and the usual $300 going rate. This model offers up app control, boundary strips, and as much as 2000Pa worth of suction. You’ll be able to automatically set schedules and automate your entire vacuum routine with this model. Rated 4.4/5 stars. More below.

Also as part of today’s Gold Box, you can score Coredy Robot Vacuums up to 47% off. Again free shipping is available on the entire lot. Here are a few top picks:

Browse through the rest of today’s Gold Box for even more deals on everyday home goods essentials to take your setup to the next level.

eufy RoboVac G30 Edge Robot Vacuum features:

  • Smart Dynamic Navigation 2.0: With the Path Tracking Sensor, Smart Dynamic Navigation 2.0 allows for purposeful cleaning when compared to random path robotic vacuums.
  • 2000Pa of Hard-Hitting Suction: The ultra-strong 2000Pa of suction power ensures more debris is picked up across all surfaces giving you noticeably cleaner floors.
  • App Control with Cleaning History: Complete all your cleaning needs right from your smartphone. When the job is done check-out where and when your RoboVac cleaned.

