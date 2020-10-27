Refresh the cookware at up to 54% off via Amazon, deals from $27.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering up to 54% off T-fal cookware and small appliances. One sntadout here is the 17-piece T-fal Ultimate Hard Anodized Nonstick Cookware Set for $124.49 shipped. Regularly $180, today’s offer is as much as $55 off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. This 17-piece kit includes just about everything any home cook would need with titanium reinforced, scratch-resistant and non-stick interiors. They are oven-ready up to 400-degrees (350-degrees on the lids) and feature both riveted handles and vented tempered glass lids. Rated 4+ stars from over 11,500 Amazon customers. More cookware deals below. 

But if today’s 17-piece offering is overkill for your casual home cooking needs, take a look at the AmazonBasics Non-Stick Cookware Set for $41.50 shipped. Carrying stellar ratings from over 15,000 customers, this is just an 8-piece set of essentials, but it will certainly get the job done. 

Otherwise, be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Gold Box T-fal sale for additional deals from $27.50. If you’re just looking to supplement your existing cookware with some new pieces you’ll find some individual pans on sale today as well as smaller sets and more. 

Then swing by our home goods deal hub for even more notable offers for around the house including today’s Gold Box robot vacuum sale

More on the T-fal Ultimate Nonstick Cookware Set:

Hard titanium reinforced, scratch resistant and toxin free nonstick interior stands up to everyday use and keeps food sliding smoothly along the surface, making cooking easier and cleanup a breeze. Ring turns solid red to show when pans are perfectly preheated and ready for ingredients to be added. Handles are designed for comfort and safety; Vented tempered glass lids maintain visibility, while trapping enough heat and moisture for perfect results every meal. 

