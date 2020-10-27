Today’s Gold Box offers Seagate storage and more from $53 (Up to 35% off)

Get this deal Up to 35%

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 35% off Seagate External Hard Drives. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Seagate Backup Plus 2TB External USB 3.0 Hard Drive for $52.99. As a comparison, it typically goes for $70 or more with today’s offer delivering the second-best price we’ve tracked all-time. Notable features here include USB 3.0 connectivity, an aluminum outer shell, and support for both Mac and PC setups. Rated 4.7/5 stars. More below.

Other deals include:

For more storage deals, don’t miss Kingston’s 512GB microSD card at $79 which is down from the usual $100 price tag. This is a great opportunity to add a ton of storage to your Nintendo Switch, GoPro, and other devices.

Seagate Backup Plus 2TB External Hard Drive features:

Store and access 2TB of photos and files on the go, with Seagate Backup Plus Slim, an external hard drive for Mac and Windows

This portable external hard drive features a minimalist brushed metal enclosure, and is a stylish USB drive

Simply plug this external hard drive for Mac and Windows into a computer via the included USB 3. 0 cable to back up files with a single click or schedule automatic daily, weekly, or monthly backups. Reformatting may be required for use with Time Machine

