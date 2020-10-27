This stainless steel 8-quart digital multi-cooker is just $40 for today only

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Insignia 8-quart Digital Multi-Cooker for $39.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $120, we have seen this Best Buy exclusive available elsewhere in the $80 range previously and renewed models are fetching around $56 on Amazon right now. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and one of the lowest priced 8-quart multi-cookers out there. It sports 12 preset cooking functions, heat-resistant handles, and a dishwasher-safe, non-stick cooking pot. It also ships with a measuring cup, rice and soup ladle, as well as a steaming rack. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

All things considered here, today’s offer is about as affordable as it gets for an 8-quart multi-cooker. The 6-quart Instant Pot Duo Nova sells for $100 while the 3-quart model is double the price of today’s lead deal. The only way to achieve that 1-pot meal solution for less would be with something like this Crock-Pot 6-Quart Cook & Carry Oval Manual Portable Slow Cooker for $28 shipped. It is far less versatile than today’s featured offer, but it will save you some cash.

More on the Insignia 8-quart Digital Multi-Cooker:

Prepare healthy meals for the whole family with this Insignia 8-quart multifunction pressure cooker. Twelve one-touch preset programs simplify operation, and the heat-resistant handles let you safely move the entire unit once the food is ready. This Insignia multifunction stainless steel pressure cooker has a delay timer to plan meals around your schedule.

