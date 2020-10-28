Amazon 1-day Anker sale from 12.50: iPhone 12 chargers, power banks, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering up to 30% off Anker charging gear and accessories. One standout is the Anker iPhone 12 30W Compact USB-C Wall Charger for $18.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $28 or more, today’s offer is 32% off the going rate and among the best prices we have tracked on Amazon. While great for all USB-C equipped gear, it is also a solid choice for those that just scored a new iPhone 12 with a Lightning to USB-C cable and no charger in the box. This compact GaN model has a 30W output, is “40%” smaller that an out-of-box MacBook charger and “2.5× faster than a 5W iPhone stock charger.” Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Amazon customers. More Anker deals below. 

More Gold Box Anker deals:

You’ll want to head over to yesterday’s Anker roundup for even more affordable accessory deals. Starting from $24, you’ll find headphones, doorbells, projectors, and much more. Then head over to our Smartphone Accessories deal hub for even more.

More on the  Anker 30W Compact USB-C Wall Charger:

  • Small yet mighty – the laptop charger that’s the size of a phone charger. A 30W output delivers high-speed charging to Apple phones, tablets, laptops, and all USB-C devices.
  • High-Speed – Charge iPhone (8/8+/X/XS/XS/Max) up to 50% in just 30 minutes—2. 5× faster than a 5W iPhone stock charger.
  • Ultra-compact – 40% smaller than an out-of-the-box MacBook charger; about the size of a golf ball. Takes up minimal space in any pack or pocket.
  • Powered by GaN – by swapping out silicon for gallium nitride (Gann), we’ve created a higher efficiency charger that generates less heat, allowing our charging technology to be shrunk smaller than ever.

