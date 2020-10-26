Anker headphones, projectors, Qi chargers, more on sale from $24

Anker’s Amazon storefront is rolling out a host of new deals this morning to start your week. Free shipping is available with Prime membership or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Anker Soundcore Life P2 Truly Wireless Earbuds for $39.99. Regularly $50, today’s deal matches the Amazon all-time low and is a 20% discount. These truly wireless earbuds arrive with a waterproof design, up to 40-hours of playtime with the included battery case, and Anker’s BassUp feature that “enhances bass by up to 43%.” It’s a great option for workouts or just casual listening on your commute. Rated 4.2/5 stars. More below.
Other notable deals today include:
- Roav Smart Charge T2 Bluetooth Transmitter: $24 (Reg. $30)
- eufy 2K Video Doorbell: $102 (Reg. $120)
- eufy SpaceView 2-cam Baby Monitor: $200 (Reg. $240)
- Nebula Cosmos Projector: $680 (Reg. $800)
- Soundcore Spirit Dot 2 Wireless Earbuds: $64 (Reg. $80)
- Qi Stand/Pad Bundle: $24 (Reg. $30)
- …and more!
Anker Soundcore Life P2 features:
- Perfect for Home Offices: Each earbud has two microphones with beamforming noise reduction and cVc 8.0 technology for superior vocal enhancement and background-noise suppression.
- Incredible Sound Powered By Graphene Drivers: Delivers music with a wider soundstage and exceptional accuracy and clarity. BassUp technology enhances bass by up to 43% and aptX audio offers lossless transmission between your device and the wireless earbuds.
- 40-Hour Playtime* with Fast Charge: A single charge gives you a full 7 hours of listening, while the charging case extends that to 40 hours. When you’re in a rush and need power fast, simply charge for 10 minutes and get up to 1 hour of playtime.
