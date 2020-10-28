Samsung’s Galaxy Fit activity tracker keeps tabs on sleep, steps, more for $50 (50% off)

Best Buy is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Fit Activity Tracker for $49.99 shipped. With today’s deal chopping 50% off its regular going rate, it matches our last mention and is the best available. For those who want to keep tabs on fitness without picking up an Apple Watch, this is a great way to do just that. The Samsung Galaxy Fit tracks heart rate, stress, sleep, and much more. Plus, the battery is designed to last for up to a week on a single charge. However, there’s a low-power mode if you really need it to last a while, giving you up to 11-days before it’s time to plug-in again. Rated 4.2/5 stars, but, if you want to dive deeper, our hands-on review is a must-read.

Wyze Band is a great option for those who want something on a tighter budget. Coming in at $30, you’ll save an additional 20% when compared to today’s lead deal, leaving 40% more in your pocket. Wyze Band still tracks sleep, steps, and more, though the higher-end design is ditched for a more budget feel. Our hands-on found the Alexa integration to be quite useful.

If you’re focused on getting fit this winter, be sure to pick up 11-pounds of MyProtein Impact Whey Blend while it’s on sale for $49 shipped. This saves you $50 or more and offers plenty of whey to get you going this fall.

Samsung Galaxy Fit features:

Stay updated on fitness progress with this Samsung Galaxy Fit fitness smartwatch. The watch automatically detects your activities and sleep with a continuous battery that lasts up to a week on a single charge. This Samsung Galaxy Fit fitness smartwatch seamlessly integrates the vibrant AMOLED display within its slim profile.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!