Score 11-lbs. of MyProtein Impact Whey Blend for $49 shipped (Reg. $100+)

MyProtein is now offering 11-pounds of its Impact Protein Whey Blend for $49 with free shipping when you apply the code IPB49 at checkout. Remember to select the 11-pound option on the listing page. Regularly between $100 and $119, depending on the flavor (all of which are eligible for today’s deal), this is more than 50% off and one the best we have tracked. With as much as 21-grams of protein per serving and just 1.6-grams of sugar, it is designed not just for body builders but also “anyone with an active lifestyle.” If you’re a fan of the MyProtein options, you’ll certainly want to consider jumping in at this price. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

But if you’re already stocked up on protein powder at the moment, consider scoring some of the brand’s whey snacks including bars, chips, wafers, and more. Just remember to use code SALE45 at checkout to knock up to 40% off your purchase total. Note: you won’t be able to stack this code with the one mentioned above, so opt for two separate purchases if you’re interested in both.

But we also still have some solid Amazon protein deals live including a selection of shakes, Quest bars, and more right here. Then, go score yourself a discounted pair of AirPods to take your workouts next level and head over to our sports/fitness deal hub for even more.

More on the MyProtein Impact Protein Whey Blend:

Get the best of both worlds with the latest addition to our leading range of protein powders, consisting of a unique blend of our bestsellers – Impact Whey and Impact Whey Isolate. Our new and improved formula boasts an impressive 21g of protein per 30g serving. Plus, it’s got lower fat than ever before, and only 1.6g of sugar per serving!

